The Beavers had a 30-0 run in the first half, holding Northwest scoreless for 10 minutes. While the Eagles were missing nine straight shots, the Beavers were 13 of 18.
The score was 57-15 at the break.
The Eagles, who lost to California the previous night, shot 28%, going 3 of 22 behind the arc. No player reached double figures. Northwest had never played a Division I opponent prior to this weekend and lost to Cal by 25.
