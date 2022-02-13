Oregon State built a 10-point lead in the second quarter and led, 32-22 at intermission after von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte and Ellie Mack each hit 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the half. The Ducks pulled even on Te-Hina Paopao layup with 3:17 left in the third, but Emily Codding hit from deep and the Beavers went six-for-six from the line to close out the third quarter with a 47-40 lead.
von Oelhoffen knocked down all three of her 3-point attempts and was 6 of 6 from the free throw line to lead Oregon State (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12). Ellie Mack and Jelena Mitrovic added 14 and 10 points off the bench, respectively, and the Beavers converted 26 of 38 (68.4%) from the free throw line in the game.
Paopao finished with 17 points to lead Oregon (16-8, 9-4) and Endyia Rogers added another 16 points. Nyara Sabally added 13 points off the bench.
Oregon State returns home to play host to No. 2 Stanford Friday. Oregon hosts UCLA Wednesday and California Friday.
