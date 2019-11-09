Tinkle answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Oregon State a 78-73 lead with 55 seconds left and Iowa State could not catch up.

Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points, all coming in the second half, as well as 12 assists and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (1-1). Bolton had 16 points.

Iowa State was coming off 110-74 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Haliburton stole the show with 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals. He is expected to be a standout this season for Iowa State, which lost four key contributors to last season’s Big 12 Tournament championship team.

Oregon State was coming off a season-opening 87-67 victory over Cal State Northridge. Tinkle had 25 points in the win.

The 6-foot-7 Tinkle was an all-Pac-12 selection last season and explored early entry into the NBA Draft, but ultimately decided to return for his senior year under his dad, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle.

Oregon State jumped to a 13-6 lead after Zach Reichle’s 3-pointer, but the Cyclones answered with an 8-0 run to pull in front 14-3. Iowa State pushed the lead to 21-17 after Zion Griffin’s 3-pointer and Prentiss Nixon’s jumper.

Oregon State went on a 15-0 run, paced by Tinkle with seven points, to take a 35-23 lead.

Tinkle hit a 3-pointer that extended the Beavers’ lead to 43-29, but Bolton, a Penn State transfer, answered for the Cyclones with a 3 of his own. Oregon State went into the break ahead 43-34, and Tinkle led all scorers with 19. Bolton had 12.

Halliburton hit his first shot from the floor early in the second half, and his jumper closed the Cyclones to within 52-45. Oregon State responded, extending the lead to 61-51 on Ethan Thompson’s jumper with 10:33 left

But the Cyclones outscored the Beavers 15-6 to pull within 65-64 on Tre Jackson’s 5-pointer. They pulled in front on George Conditt’s dunk.

Kelly making back-to-back dunks to put Oregon State in front 72-68.

Among those in the crowd was Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey, as well as some other NBA scouts. It was a chance to get a look at Haliburton, who turned heads in the Under-19 World Cup.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: Saturday’s game was the 2,700th in program history. ... The Cyclones went 11-3 in nonconference play last season.

Oregon State: With a 3-pointer in the first half, Tinkle moved in front of A.C. Green for sixth in Oregon State’s career scoring list. ... The Beavers went 8-4 in nonconference play last season. ... The Beavers made seven of 11 3-point attempts in the first half. Tinkle had four of those.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones host Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

Oregon State: The Beavers play Oklahoma on Tuesday in Portland at the PK Invitational.

