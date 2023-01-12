Oregon State hosts No. 9 Arizona following Tubelis' 29-point game

Arizona Wildcats (14-2, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12)
The Beavers are 7-1 on their home court. Oregon State has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Wildcats have gone 3-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Beavers and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 12.3 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.
Kerr Kriisa is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 assists for the Wildcats. Tubelis is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.
Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.