Oregon State hosts Tulsa in season opener

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Oregon State Beavers
Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 12 a.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -1; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers begin the season at home against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
Oregon State finished 3-13 at home a season ago while going 3-28 overall. The Beavers allowed opponents to score 78.1 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field last season.
Tulsa went 11-20 overall with a 1-10 record on the road last season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.
