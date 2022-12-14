Oregon State hosts Tyson and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (7-1) at Oregon State Beavers (4-6, 1-1 Pac-12)
The Redhawks are 3-1 on the road. Seattle U is second in the WAC scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 assists. Glenn Taylor Jr. is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.3 points for Oregon State.
Tyson is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.3 points for Seattle U.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.