Oregon State hosts Tyson and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (7-1) at Oregon State Beavers (4-6, 1-1 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 80-78 overtime win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks. The Beavers are 4-1 in home games. Oregon State allows 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Redhawks are 3-1 on the road. Seattle U is second in the WAC scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 assists. Glenn Taylor Jr. is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.3 points for Oregon State.

Tyson is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.3 points for Seattle U.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

