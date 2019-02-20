Oregon State (16-8, 8-4) vs. UCLA (13-13, 6-7)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA seeks revenge on Oregon State after dropping the first matchup in Corvallis. The teams last met on Jan. 13, when the Beavers shot 47.5 percent from the field while limiting UCLA’s shooters to just 38.1 percent on their way to the 13-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: This will be a homecoming game for Beavers senior Stephen Thompson Jr., who’s averaged 16.3 points and 4.6 rebounds this season. Tres Tinkle has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Kris Wilkes has averaged 17.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jaylen Hands has put up 13 points and 6.2 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tinkle has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. Tinkle has accounted for 34 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Beavers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bruins. UCLA has an assist on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three outings while Oregon State has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic UCLA offense has averaged 74.5 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bruins 20th nationally. Oregon State has not been as uptempo as the Bruins and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 273rd).

