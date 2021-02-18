Jarod Lucas added 10 points for Oregon State.
Timmy Allen had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Utes (9-9, 6-8). Branden Carlson added 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line.
Carlson scored seven straight points to cap a 10-0 run that gave Utah a 37-32 lead with 17:14 left in the game. The Utes missed their next eight shots and committed six turnovers over a nearly 10-minute span while the Beavers pulled away.
Oregon State hosts Colorado and Utah visits Oregon State on Saturday.

