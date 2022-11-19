Oregon State takes on Portland State, aims for 4th straight win

Portland State Vikings (1-2) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0)
Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -8.5; over/under is 145
BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Portland State.
Oregon State finished 3-28 overall last season while going 3-13 at home. The Beavers averaged 68.3 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.
Portland State finished 5-9 on the road and 14-17 overall a season ago. The Vikings averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 36.1 in the paint, 18.8 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.