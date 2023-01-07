Oregon State visits Colorado following da Silva's 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State Beavers (7-8, 1-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -13.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Oregon State Beavers after Tristan da Silva scored 30 points in Colorado’s 68-41 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Buffaloes have gone 7-1 at home. Colorado scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 1-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Advertisement

Dzmitry Ryuny is averaging 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Beavers. Jordan Pope is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article