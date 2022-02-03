The Beavers are 1-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Pac-12 play. The Beavers won the last matchup 88-76 on Dec. 31. Jarod Lucas scored 25 points to help lead the Beavers to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Anthony is averaging 7.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.
Lucas is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 13.8 points. Dashawn Davis is averaging 7.1 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Oregon State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 0-10, averaging 64.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.
Beavers: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.
