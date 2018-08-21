ATLANTA — Oregon and Georgia will meet for only the second time when the schools play in the 2022 season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The teams were announced on Tuesday to play in the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Sept. 3, 2022. Oregon will become the second Pac-12 team to play in the game. Washington will play Auburn on Sept. 1 in this year’s opener.

Georgia beat Oregon 27-16 in Athens in 1977, the only previous meeting between the teams.

Georgia is scheduled to play Virginia in the 2020 opener in Atlanta. The Bulldogs lost to Boise State in 2011 and beat North Carolina in 2016 in their previous appearances in the kickoff game.

