Somehow, the Pac-12 survives.

It just usually doesn’t survive within the annual discussion of playoff candidates after the big Interstate 5 Saturday at hand. No. 9 Utah (7-1) goes to Seattle to see a member of the weekly Others Receiving Votes fraternity, Washington (5-3), then No. 7 Oregon (7-1) goes to Los Angeles to see another member of the weekly Others Receiving Votes fraternity, Southern California (5-3).

Neither Washington nor Southern California tends to see itself as a member of the ORV frat, but both have resolved bravely to persist with playing football through their present-season disappointment. Besides, Utah’s only loss came at Southern California, by 30-23, while a second Oregon loss nearly came at Washington, where the Huskies led 31-21 in the third quarter and 31-28 in the fourth.

Losses from Utah and Oregon would leave a roughly 99-percent certainty of Pac-12 exclusion from the four-team playoff, in a world where little ever happens after 99-percent improbability except the 2019 Washington Nationals. Come next week, we might see off Pac-12 football again and leave its schools to their general human happiness.

This has begun to seem traditional. Here’s the ranking of conference playoff qualifications in the first five playoff seasons:

Southeastern — 6

Atlantic Coast — 5

Big 12 — 3

Big Ten — 3

Pac-12 — 2

Notre Dame — 1

“In November, everybody’s playing relevant football,” second-year Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal said to reporters in Eugene the other day. That’s true, and in this day and age, the relevance grows every year right about now, as the 13 College Football Playoff Selection Committee members land this weekend at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The committee issues its first rankings Tuesday evening. The committee this time: six current athletic directors, three former head coaches, one former player (Ronnie Lott), one university president (Christopher Howard of Robert Morris), one journalist/professor (Paola Boivin) and a former U.S. Army chief of staff (Ray Odierno) who, having taken on so many vital tasks in life, finally reaches the most vital American task: football rankings.

If either Oregon or Utah or both could win Saturday, how might the committee weigh that?

As it happens, the snooty fans of the Eastern and Central time zones, in a football country long biased eastward, might have felt surprise last Monday if they happened to notice both Utah and Oregon barging into the Associated Press top nine.

The Utes’ loss in Los Angeles on Sept. 20 seemed to send them to the brink, yet since then, they have treated the offenses they’ve encountered to an unusual meanness. Washington State splurged for 13 points. Oregon State got seven. Arizona State managed three. California got none. If that pattern continues against Washington, it’s going to be very weird.

Asked by Utah reporters to distinguish this Utah defense from his other good Utah defenses, Coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday, “Probably there are really no holes in it. There is no spot where we feel we can get exposed. Now we don’t have all the answers and we are still a work in progress, but every level is good.”

Utah’s national rankings include No. 4 in scoring defense (behind only Ohio State, Penn State and Iowa), No. 3 in total defense (behind only Ohio State and Wisconsin) and No. 8 in yards-per-play defense. As California quarterback Spencer Bresch put it to reporters last Saturday, “The secondary is nice, and their front is phenomenal. They just beat us up and down the field.”

Speaking of brinks, Oregon seemed to find one hurriedly. It shouldn’t work this way for any program that dares to make bold non-conference scheduling, but the Ducks’ last-minute 27-21 loss to Auburn on Aug. 31 in the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium, seemed to rush them into must-win mode before Labor Day dawned.

They and their admired quarterback Justin Herbert have won ever since, decisively for five games and then thrillingly for two — at Washington (35-31) and against Washington State (37-35), the latter on a last-minute drive to a last-play field goal. The defense has thrived through much of the run, reflected in these national rankings: ninth in scoring defense, 20th in total defense, 15th in yards-per-play defense. It all leaves them and their coaches in a curious place: managing fresh incoming praise.

“That’s a great point,” Cristobal said Monday in Eugene to a reporter who raised it. “I think that’s always going to be the monster that we’re faced with — right? — with our generation. I think you quickly acknowledge the fact that it’s there, but you also acknowledge the fact that, okay, we’re having success. We are clicking. But we’re also clicking because other teams had some mishaps on Saturday. That’s the bottom line. That’s the truth.”

Those teams with the mishaps last weekend were Oklahoma (at Kansas State), Notre Dame (at Michigan) and, to a lesser degree, Auburn, which did dare to venture into No. 1 LSU as its great schedule demanded. All three tumbled below Oregon and Utah in the opinions of Associated Press voters. Now, as November begins with its usual promise of drama, the Ducks and Utes get a chance to impress the 13 decisive minds and maybe even postpone the Pac-12 adieu.

