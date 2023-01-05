Oregon visits Colorado following Richardson's 22-point game

Oregon Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12)
The Ducks have gone 2-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.
The Buffaloes and Ducks square off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.
N’Faly Dante is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Richardson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.
Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.
