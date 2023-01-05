Oregon visits Colorado following Richardson's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -2.5; over/under is 145 BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon’s 77-68 win over the Oregon State Beavers. The Buffaloes have gone 6-1 at home. Colorado ranks fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.5% from deep, led by Javon Ruffin shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

The Ducks have gone 2-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Buffaloes and Ducks square off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Advertisement

N’Faly Dante is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Ducks. Richardson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article