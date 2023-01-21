Oregon visits Stanford for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon Ducks (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (6-12, 1-7 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -3.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Will Richardson and the Oregon Ducks visit Spencer Jones and the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday. The Cardinal are 4-4 on their home court. Stanford scores 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Ducks have gone 5-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Cardinal and Ducks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.8 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

N’Faly Dante is averaging 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Ducks. Richardson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

