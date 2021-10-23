The junior also became the seventh Oregon running back since 2000 with at least four rushing touchdowns in a game. The school record is five, shared by Kenjon Barner and Saladin McCullough.
Dye had 5 yards on four carries in the first quarter before scoring on runs of 1 and 4 yards to tie the game at 14. The Ducks trailed 17-14 at halftime, but Dye would score from 1 and 5 yards out in the third quarter to give Oregon a 27-17 advantage.
___
