Sabally is averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds for the No. 3 Ducks (24-2). She has a career-high seven double-doubles.

Sabally will participate in Senior Day on March 1 at home against Washington. Oregon will also lose seniors Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Minyon Moore following this season.

Sabally expects to graduate this summer with a degree in general social sciences with a focus on crime law and society.

A native of Berlin, Sabally also plays for the German national team.