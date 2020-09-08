Sewell is just the third unanimous All-American at Oregon, and first Duck to win the Outland Trophy. He was named the AP Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
The Pac-12 announced last month that it was postponing all sports until the new year out of concerns about COVID-19 and its impact on both individuals and communities. The Big Ten also postponed the season.
Sewel is among several high-profile players to opt out of the college season. Among them are Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, Mississippi center Eli Johnson, Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten and LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
