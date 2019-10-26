Justin Pratt had 133 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored on a 33-yard touchdown run for McNeese (5-4, 3-3 Southland Conference).
Trae Self tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Josh McGowen in the first quarter for Stephen F. Austin (1-7, 1-4). Storm Ruiz kicked a 40-yard field goal that pulled the Lumberjacks to 13-10 at the end the third quarter before the Cowboys scored three touchdowns in the fourth.
Self finished 21-of-41 passing for 175 yards.
