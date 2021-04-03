Deonta McMahon ran 11 times for 111 yards for McNeese State (3-3, 2-3 Southland Conference). McMahon broke loose on a 67-yard touchdown run out of the Wildcat formation that capped the scoring with 10:21 remaining. Walker Wood had a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Lindsey Scott Jr. was 26-of-53 passing for 289 yards, and he added 137 yards rushing on 28 carries to lead Nicholls State (4-2, 3-2). Scott threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dai’Jean Dixon and one to Dontaze Costly. Julien Gums had 12 carries for 121 yards, including an 8-yard TD.
The Cowboys have won 10 of the last 12 games in the series.
