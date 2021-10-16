Orgeron completed 16 of 25 passes for 176 yards. Parker gained 74 yards on 16 carries.
Parker’s first touchdown came after Northwestern State was pinned at its 1-yard line and managed a 32-yard punt, giving the Cowboys a short field. McNeese scored in three plays.
Northwestern State’s Zach Clement came on in relief at quarterback and scored twice late for the Demons (1-5, 1-2). Clement was 8-of-15 passing for 147 yards and rushed for a net of minus-7 yards with two sacks. Eddie Godina kicked a 26-yard field goal as the Demons took the early 3-0 lead.
McNeese compiled 337 yards total offense to Northwestern State’s 254, and forced nine punts by the Demons.
