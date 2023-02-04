Ortiz has 19, North Alabama defeats FGCU 87-85 in OT

Chase Johnston hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to get Florida Gulf Coast within a point, 86-86, but he missed a 3-pointer for the lead with three seconds left.

Ortiz was 7 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Lions (14-11, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane scored 18 points and added six rebounds and six assists. KJ Johnson shot 3 of 11 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.