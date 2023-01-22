Ortiz leads North Alabama past Central Arkansas 82-66

FLORENCE, Ala. — Daniel Ortiz scored 29 points to guide North Alabama to an 82-66 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

Ortiz shot 11 for 20 from the floor, including 7 for 14 from beyond the arc, for the Lions (11-10, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. KJ Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.