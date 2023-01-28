Ortiz scores 32, North Alabama defeats North Florida 91-78

FLORENCE, Ala. — Daniel Ortiz made a school-record 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead North Alabama to a 91-78 victory over North Florida on Saturday.
Carter Hendricksen finished with 31 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (8-14, 3-7). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and Dorian James had 11 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. North Alabama visits Stetson while North Florida visits Jacksonville.
