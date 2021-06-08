Virginia (33-24) won four straight elimination games to get to its seventh super regional in program history — the first since 2015. The Cavaliers will face Dallas Baptist this weekend.
The Cavaliers tied it at 3 in the eighth when Zack Gelof scored on a wild pitch. Closer Stephen Schoch (4-1) threw 75 pitches in 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, while striking out five.
Old Dominion (44-16) was seeking its first appearance in a super regional.
Old Dominion starter Hunter Gregory was perfect going into the sixth before Logan Michaels doubled with one out. Jason Hartline came in and got the final two outs of the inning.
It was the sixth regional Game 7 to go to extra innings since the format was implemented in 1999.
