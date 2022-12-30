Osawe leads NJIT against UMass-Lowell after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (12-2) at NJIT Highlanders (3-10) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Kevin Osawe scored 21 points in NJIT’s 79-51 victory against the Saint Elizabeth Eagles. The Highlanders have gone 2-3 at home. NJIT is fourth in the America East with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Osawe averaging 5.4.

The River Hawks have gone 5-2 away from home. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East with 16.2 assists per game led by Ayinde Hikim averaging 4.2.

The Highlanders and River Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 9.8 points. Miles Coleman is shooting 37.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is shooting 64.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

