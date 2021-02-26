Onyenwere scored at least 30 points for the fifth time in her career and second this season. The senior forward made a career-high six 3-pointers and was 11 of 19 from the field.
Lindsey Corsaro added 14 points, going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, as UCLA (14-4, 12-4 Pac—12) posted its highest margin of victory over its crosstown rival since 1999 and won both regular-season games against the Trojans for the first time in three seasons.
Alissa Pili led USC (10-11, 8-10) with 18 points.
This was the final game for both teams before next week’s Pac-12 Tournament.
NO. 22 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 73, UMKC 53
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin each scored 19 points and South Dakota State beat Missouri-Kansas City 73-53 on Friday night to win the Summit League regular-season title.
The Jackrabbits(20-2, 13-0), have won 17 straight games.
RaVon Nero and Mandy Willems each scored 11 points for UMKC (10-10, 7-7).
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.