Osborne leads No. 17 UCLA women past Washington 70-62

LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter to lift No. 17 UCLA to a 70-62 win over Washington on Saturday to close the regular season. KiKi Rice added 15 points for the Bruins (22-8, 11-7 Pac-12 Conference), who pulled away by making 9 of 15 shots. Londynn Jones had 10 points as all 10 players scored for UCLA.

Haley Van Dyke scored 12 points for the Huskies (15-13, 7-11) and Elle Ladine and Hannah Stines added 11 each.

The Bruins scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take a 40-34 lead. Later, Rice made two free throws to make it 48-39. The lead was seven heading into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies pulled within 57-53 midway through the final quarter on a Ladine 3. Osborne then hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and had nine points in an 11-2 run for a 13-point lead with less than two minutes to play.

Washington shot only 39% but was 8 of 18 (44%) from 3-point range and 14 of 14 from the foul line. The Huskies had 17 turnovers. UCLA shot 48% with six 3-pointers.

UCLA led by 10 on a Jones layup late in the first quarter but the Huskies scored the last seven points to pull within 16-13. After a Bruins bucket to open the second quarter Washington scored seven more, taking a 20-18 lead on a 3-pointer by Ladine. Stines hit a 3 in the final minute of the quarter to give Washington a 34-33 lead at the break.

