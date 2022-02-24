Shaina Pellington led the Wildcats (19-6, 10-6) with 14 points and Bendu Yeaney scored 10 in the worst offensive game for the team this season.
Arizona, in scoring a season low, shot just 28% (16 of 57) — its worst effort of the season. The Wildcats hit only 4 of 16 shots from 3-point range, and were outrebounded by a season-high 22 boards, 48-26.
UCLA used a 13-2 run to take the lead, 15-6 late in the first quarter. Arizona stayed close and trailed 28-27 at halftime.
After the Wildcats tied the game with a free throw to start the third quarter, Jaelynn Penn hit a 3-pointer to put UCLA on top for good. The Bruins went on an 11-3 run to lead by nine and Osborne scored four points in the last minute for a 46-35 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Thomas scored the last eight points in a 10-3 run in the fourth quarter that stretched the Bruins’ lead to 56-40.
The loss dropped Arizona to fourth in the league standings with a home game against USC on Saturday to close the regular season.
__
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25