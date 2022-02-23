North Florida totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Jadyn Parker had nine points and Jonathan Aybar had four blocks for the Ospreys (10-19, 6-9).
The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Ospreys on the season. Jacksonville defeated North Florida 54-51 on Jan. 15.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com