Tarkus Ferguson had 20 points to lead the Flames (11-13, 6-5 Horizon League). Ottey finished with 15 points and Michael Diggins added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Craig Beaudion had 12 points and six assists for the Vikings (9-15, 5-6). Algevon Eichelberger added 10 points and seven rebounds. Franklyn Penn Jr. had 10 points.

AD

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Vikings this season. Illinois-Chicago defeated Cleveland State 71-66 on Dec. 28.

AD

Illinois-Chicago plays Milwaukee at home on Thursday. Cleveland State plays Youngstown State on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com