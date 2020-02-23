Oturu, one of the top big men in the Big Ten, blocked three shots and shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range in addition to his 15th double-double. The 6-foot-10 sophomore entered Sunday as the second-leading scorer in the league with 19.6 points per game and the top rebounder with 11.4 per game.
Oturu’s one-handed dunk gave the Gophers a 55-34 lead with 13:21 remaining. His career-high third 3-pointer extended the margin to 61-38. Willis’ 3 gave Minnesota its biggest lead at 78-49.
The Gophers halted their offensive woes, shooting 48.4% from the field and made 14 of 30 from beyond the arc. Minnesota entered Sunday shooting 41.5% overall and 31.3% from 3-point range.
Northwestern went 38.7% from the field and 16.7% on 3s and was outrebounded 48-29.
The Gophers ended the first half on a 7-0 run for a 44-28 lead. Oturu had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and eight rebounds. Northwestern didn’t score for the final 2:42 before halftime.
Minnesota also beat the Wildcats 77-68 at home on Jan. 5 when Northwestern had just seven scholarship players available due to injury.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: The Gophers’ hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament remain dim after losing three of their last four. They’re just 2-8 on the road.
Northwestern: The Wildcats are headed for their second consecutive last-place finish in the Big Ten. They haven’t won since Jan. 11 against Nebraska.
UP NEXT
Minnesota hosts No. 7 Maryland on Wednesday.
Northwestern hosts Illinois on Thursday.
