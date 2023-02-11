Ousmane scores 14, North Texas takes down Charlotte 67-43

DENTON, Texas — Abou Ousmane’s 14 points helped North Texas defeat Charlotte 67-43 on Saturday night.
The 49ers (14-11, 5-9) were led in scoring by Aly Khalifa, who finished with 14 points. Charlotte also got eight points from Josh Aldrich. In addition, Lu’Cye Patterson finished with seven points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Thursday. North Texas visits Louisiana Tech and Charlotte hosts Western Kentucky.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.