Mississippi: The Rebels are without WR Elijah Moore, who decided to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. It hasn’t been a great season for Ole Miss under new coach Lane Kiffin, but the Rebels did put up 48 points against Alabama in an October loss.
LAST TIME
This will be the first meeting between these two teams.
BOWL HISTORY
Indiana: First appearance in the Outback Bowl, 13th bowl appearance overall. Indiana owns a 3-9 bowl record and lost 23-22 to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl Jan. 2, 2020.
Mississippi: First appearance in the Outback Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall. Mississippi owns a 23-13 bowl record and beat Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2016.
