BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The Ohio Valley Conference has agreed to continue holding its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at Evansville, Indiana, through at least 2023.

OVC officials announced Thursday that they have voted to accept a three-year agreement that will keep the tournaments at the Ford Center through 2023.

The agreement also includes an option to hold the tournaments at Evansville in 2024. The OVC’s board of presidents will consider that option no later than its 2022 spring meetings.

The Ford Center opened in 2011 and has served as the home of the OVC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments since 2018. The tournaments has taken place in Nashville, Tennessee, every year from 2003-17.

