Sears and UT Martin knock off SIU-Edwardsville in OVC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jordan Sears led UT Martin with 33 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 36 seconds remaining as the Skyhawks defeated SIU-Edwardsville 81-75 on Thursday night in an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Sears also added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (19-13). Koby Jeffries scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Desmond Williams recorded 11 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).