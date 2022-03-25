The Tar Heels cut South Carolina’s 13-point fourth-quarter lead to five down the stretch. But each time, Boston got her team back on track with her 27th straight double-double. The All-American also scored her team’s final 13 points.

Deja Kelly led North Carolina (25-7) with 23 points.

SPOKANE REGION

Story continues below advertisement

TEXAS 66, OHIO STATE 63

SPOKANE, Wash. — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 17 points, and Texas beat Ohio State to advance to the Elite Eight.

Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas (29-6), which will make its second straight appearance in the Elite Eight. The second-seeded Longhorns have won 14 straight games since their last loss on Feb. 6 — the second-longest active streak behind Stanford.

Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points and Jacy Sheldon had 17 for sixth-seeded Ohio State (25-7), which has not advanced beyond the Sweet 16 since 1993.

Texas plays the winner of the Maryland-Stanford game in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

___