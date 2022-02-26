Maine scored 51 points in the second half, a season high for the team.
Maks Klanjscek had 17 points for the Black Bears (6-22, 3-14). Peter Filipovity added 16 points. Kristians Feierbergs had 11 points.
The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears on the season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Maine 88-46 on Jan. 22.
