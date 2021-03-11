Maryland will face the winner of Northwestern-Michigan in the semifinals Friday.

The Terrapins shot 46% from the field compared to 42% for Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers stayed close by hitting 11 of 26 3-pointers compared to 7 of 22 for the Terrapins.

Sam Haiby was high for Nebraska with 24 points.

Owusu sank a pull-up jumper to put Maryland ahead for good at 70-68 with 4:49 to play. That started a 7-0 spurt, all by Owusu.

With the Cornhuskers trailing 57-54 after three quarters, Haiby sank consecutive 3-pointers to give Nebraska a 60-57 lead with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Maryland’s largest first-half lead was 36-28 with 1:45 left in the second quarter, but Nebraska cut that lead to 38-34 at halftime.

The game was tight throughout, a contrast to Maryland’s 95-73 rout at Nebraska on Valentine’s Day.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers showed some promise in the tournament, battling Maryland the entire way and avenging two losses to Minnesota with a 72-61 victory Wednesday in the second round. Haiby, a second team All-Big Ten selection, topped the 1,000-point career mark during the game. She needed 16 points entering the game.

Maryland: The Terrapins are aiming for their seven straight appearance in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Maryland won from 2015-17, lost in 2018-19 and won in 2020.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Evened its record to 12-12 in likely its final game of the season, barring a postseason bid.

Maryland: Will face Northwestern-Michigan winner in Friday’s semifinals.

