Tyrone Nesby IV had 16 points for the Seahawks (4-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Alex Morales added 14 points. Nigel Jackson had 14 points.
Sacred Heart (8-7, 1-1) faces Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Thursday. Wagner matches up against St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Thursday.
