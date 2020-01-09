Jahlil Jenkins scored a season-high 24 points for the Knights (3-11, 1-2). Kaleb Bishop added 19 points and nine rebounds. Xzavier Malone-Key had 14 points.
Sacred Heart matches up against Central Connecticut at home on Wednesday. Fairleigh Dickinson plays Long Island University on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.