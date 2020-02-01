Deniz Celen had 17 points for the Terriers (10-12, 4-6 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 14 points. Milija Cosic had 13 points.

Sacred Heart (14-9, 7-3) will pursue its fifth straight victory on Thursday when the team hosts St. Francis (Pa.).

St. Francis Brooklyn takes on Bryant on the road on Thursday.

