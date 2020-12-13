Saturday’s games also include Washington State at Utah, Stanford at UCLA, and Arizona State at Oregon State. Arizona will face California at a site and time to be determined. The Wildcats fired coach Kevin Sumlin on Saturday following a blowout loss to Arizona State.
The Pac-12 left the schedule for the final weekend of the season open to have flexibility in a year when the coronavirus pandemic has led to cancellations and postponements across the country.
USC earned a spot in the Pac-12 title game for the first time since 2017 by rallying to beat rival UCLA 43-38 on Saturday.
Washington earned its third Pac-12 North title in five years with a 38-21 win over Colorado.
The conference went to a home-hosted model for the championship game this season.
