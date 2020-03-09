Pritchard became the fourth player in Pac-12 history to lead the conference in scoring and assists. He averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 assists while leading the 13th-ranked Ducks to their third regular-season Pac-12 title in five years.
Cronin led the Bruins to within a game of winning the regular-season title after a sluggish start to the season.
