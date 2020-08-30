Coach Matt Wells said Sunday that Schooler, a graduate transfer, joined the Red Raiders last week. Schooler had 318 tackles in 37 games at Arizona, and goes into his final season with 46 tackles for loss, the most among any active FBS player.
Texas Tech is scheduled to open the season at home against Houston Baptist.
