The Flames, who are receiving votes in the AP Top 25, had trouble putting down the Bisons. The game was tied at 33 early in the second half and although the Flames did notfall behind, their biggest lead of the second half was nine points. James made a hook shot for an eight-point lead with 1:40 remaining and Liberty made 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 35 seconds.