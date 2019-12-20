Liberty (13-0) is one of four undefeated teams in Division I — along with No. 12 Auburn (10-0), No. 20 San Diego State (11-0) and Duquesne (9-0). The Flames, who received 25 votes in the AP Top 25 poll, is off to their best start in program history. Thirteen wins is the longest winning streak in school history, surpassing the 1980 team who won 11 games in a row.