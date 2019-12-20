Darius McGhee and Scottie James each scored 12 points for Liberty. Elijah Cuffee added eight points. Caleb Homesley, who led the Flames in scoring heading into the contest with 10 points per game, scored three points. He hit 14% from beyond the arc (1 of 7).
Jason Gibson had 15 points and Brian Fobbs added 13 points for the Tigers (5-6).
Liberty matches up against Akron on Saturday. Towson takes on Tulane on Saturday.
