Pacific (CA) hosts Cal Poly after Koroma's 23-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-4)
The Mustangs have gone 0-2 away from home. Cal Poly gives up 68.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 16.7 points per game with 1.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tigers. Donovan Williams is averaging 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% for Pacific (CA).
Koroma is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 11.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for Cal Poly.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.