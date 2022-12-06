Pacific (CA) hosts Northern Arizona on home slide

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-7) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (3-6)
The Lumberjacks are 0-5 in road games. Northern Arizona ranks second in the Big Sky with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 9.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 9.8 points for Pacific (CA).
Jalen Cole averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Nik Mains is averaging 9.1 points for Northern Arizona.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.