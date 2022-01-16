The Waves are 0-4 in conference play. Pepperdine ranks third in the WCC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Victor Ohia Obioha averaging 2.5.
The Tigers and Waves face off Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Avdalovic is averaging 9.1 points and 0.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).
Houston Mallette is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 11.3 points. Jan Zidek is shooting 44.1% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Waves: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.